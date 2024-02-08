Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.24

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $16.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 737,868 shares trading hands.
AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
