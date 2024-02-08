Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

