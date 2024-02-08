Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $2.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,258,313 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

