Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE BABA traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.23. 19,536,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,847,199. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.
Alibaba Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
