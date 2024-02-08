Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 14365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

