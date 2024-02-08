AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,900. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AllianceBernstein

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.