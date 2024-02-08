Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UNFree Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.25. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.31.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

