AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RY traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

