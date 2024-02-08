AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 613 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after acquiring an additional 298,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $9,527,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 359.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,965 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 6,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

