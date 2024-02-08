AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 273,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

