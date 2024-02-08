AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.70. 100,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.52. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $380.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

