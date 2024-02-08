AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.12. 258,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.99.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

