Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 926,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,349,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

