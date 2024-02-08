Amalgamated Bank Acquires 131,927 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,927 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

