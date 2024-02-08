Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

