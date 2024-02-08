Amalgamated Bank Has $4.58 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

