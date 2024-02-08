Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $260,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

