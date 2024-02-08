Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $90.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

