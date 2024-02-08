Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,313 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

