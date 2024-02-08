AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $740.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

