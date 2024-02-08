Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 26th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.