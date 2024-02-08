Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,653,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,815 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

