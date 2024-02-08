Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

