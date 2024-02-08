Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

