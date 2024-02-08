American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 161.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

