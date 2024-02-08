American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares None Dividend of $2.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NYSE AFG opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

