American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,641.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.