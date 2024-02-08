AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

AME opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

