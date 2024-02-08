AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

