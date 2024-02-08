AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 5,709 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $218.07 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

