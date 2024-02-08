AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,244,000 after buying an additional 329,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,159,000 after buying an additional 164,547 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

