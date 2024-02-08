AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,076 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

