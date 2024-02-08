AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

