AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
