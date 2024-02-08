AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

