AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $147.25 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

