AMG National Trust Bank Invests $569,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TFX opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

