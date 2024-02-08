AMG National Trust Bank Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $615.29 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.89 and a 200-day moving average of $565.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

