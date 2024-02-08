AMG National Trust Bank Sells 613 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

