AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Paramount Global stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Disney stock rising: The house of mouse is back!
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.