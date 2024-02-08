AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.