Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.