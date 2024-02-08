Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

