Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,082,323. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

