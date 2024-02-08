Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Amphenol worth $260,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

