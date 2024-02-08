Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $90,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 705,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

