Analysts Set Expectations for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 547.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

