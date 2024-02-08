Analyzing Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Canadian Tire pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Canadian Tire pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Tire and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 27.22 Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 23.24

Profitability

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Arko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Canadian Tire and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Canadian Tire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Tire and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arko has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Canadian Tire.

Summary

Arko beats Canadian Tire on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

