Analyzing Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 16.02% 16.56% 12.05% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Diodes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diodes and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $2.00 billion 1.53 $331.28 million $6.36 10.50 Ebang International $11.35 million 3.82 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diodes and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Diodes beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

