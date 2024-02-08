Analyzing Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Amadeus IT Group 17.54% 20.44% 8.27%

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Amadeus IT Group pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amadeus IT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hays and Amadeus IT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and Amadeus IT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $9.13 billion 0.21 $166.60 million N/A N/A Amadeus IT Group $4.73 billion N/A $700.33 million $2.02 34.49

Amadeus IT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hays.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

