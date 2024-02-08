Analyzing Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada 4.07% 5.93% 3.52% Akero Therapeutics N/A -26.11% -23.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 2.62 -$2.32 million $0.13 45.39 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.03 million ($2.35) -7.61

This table compares Kamada and Akero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kamada has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kamada and Akero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 128.38%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Kamada.

Summary

Kamada beats Akero Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada



Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD. It also provides KamRho (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN for Allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for cytomegalovirus virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attacks; heparin sodium injection for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. Further, it offers IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; and ELIGARD for prostate cancer. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. It has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. Kamada Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Akero Therapeutics



Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. The company is also conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

